Four killed as bus overturns near Faizpur Interchange Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed and 30 others critically injured when a speeding bus overturned near Motorway Faizpur Interchange in Lahore in the wee hours of Monday.

According to Motorway police, the accident took place near the Faizpur interchange at the Sheikhupura Motorway (M3) where a passenger bus, coming to Lahore from Kot Adu, turned turtle, private news channels reported.

As a result, four passengers were killed and 30 others received critical injuries.

Rescuers 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

The driver allegedly could not control the bus while making a turn near the Faizpur interchange, due to which the bus met with an unfortunate accident, police added.