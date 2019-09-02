Four killed as groups clash over property

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :At least four people were killed when two rival groups came across each other in the vicinity of police station Basehkhel here on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred in Nezam Killa area where exchange of fire took place between two rival groups.

As result of heavy firing four people were killed whom bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal process.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Ali Shan, Muhammad Roshan, Asif Khan and Nafiz. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene soon after the incident.

Police constituted teams to arrest the accused involved however no arrest has been made till filing of this report.

Police said the groups had rivalry over dispute of land ownership. An FIR of the incident was registered at Basehkhel police station and investigations were kicked off.