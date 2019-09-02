UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed As Groups Clash Over Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:03 PM

Four killed as groups clash over property

At least four people were killed when two rival groups came across each other in the vicinity of police station Basehkhel here on Monday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :At least four people were killed when two rival groups came across each other in the vicinity of police station Basehkhel here on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred in Nezam Killa area where exchange of fire took place between two rival groups.

As result of heavy firing four people were killed whom bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal process.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Ali Shan, Muhammad Roshan, Asif Khan and Nafiz. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene soon after the incident.

Police constituted teams to arrest the accused involved however no arrest has been made till filing of this report.

Police said the groups had rivalry over dispute of land ownership. An FIR of the incident was registered at Basehkhel police station and investigations were kicked off.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Muhammad Ali FIR

Recent Stories

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens Bre ..

2 minutes ago

UN orders Bosnia to compensate wartime rape victim ..

2 minutes ago

5 held for doing wheelie in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson threatens Brexit purge in pivotal we ..

10 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Rule ..

12 seconds ago

Karachi likely to receive thunder rain on Tuesday

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.