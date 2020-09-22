Four killed, as many injured in rivals' clash

At least four people were shot dead and as many injured when two rival groups came across each other and started indiscriminate firing here in NaseerAbad area on Tuesday

BANNU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) ::At least four people were shot dead and as many injured when two rival groups came across each other and started indiscriminate firing here in NaseerAbad area on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident occurred in the vicinity of Saddar police station where four people from a group were killed when their rivals fired at them in Naseer Abad.

Four others also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Heavy police force reached the site of the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital Bannu.

Police said the dead also included father and his son. Hospital sources said the condition of the injured was critical. Reason behind the bloody incident was said to be an old enmity between the two groups.