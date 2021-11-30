Four killed as marriage party car collides with truck

Four persons were killed and three sustained injuries after the car they were aboard as part of a marriage party collided with a truck at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road near Muradabad on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed and three sustained injuries after the car they were aboard as part of a marriage party collided with a truck at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road near Muradabad on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh spokesman said that a marriage party motorcade was on way from Rangpur to Shah Jamal their car, MA-8333, that was part of the marriage party, collided head on with a truck approaching from the opposite direction.

Four car riders died on the spot as a result of the accident they were identified as Shah Mardan (25) s/o Muhammad Ansar, Muhammad Irfan (18) s/o Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Waseem (18) s/o Muhammad Naeem, and Tasawur Abbas (35) s/o Muhammad Iqbal.

The injured including Muhammad Imran (25), Muhammad Kamran (23) and Muhammad Tanweer (15) and were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

Rescue official Mansoor told APP that all those who died or injured were relatives and were going to Shah Jamal to attend a wedding ceremony. The bridegroom was safe as he was travelling by another car.