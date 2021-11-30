UrduPoint.com

Four Killed As Marriage Party Car Collides With Truck

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:44 PM

Four killed as marriage party car collides with truck

Four persons were killed and three sustained injuries after the car they were aboard as part of a marriage party collided with a truck at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road near Muradabad on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed and three sustained injuries after the car they were aboard as part of a marriage party collided with a truck at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road near Muradabad on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh spokesman said that a marriage party motorcade was on way from Rangpur to Shah Jamal their car, MA-8333, that was part of the marriage party, collided head on with a truck approaching from the opposite direction.

Four car riders died on the spot as a result of the accident they were identified as Shah Mardan (25) s/o Muhammad Ansar, Muhammad Irfan (18) s/o Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Waseem (18) s/o Muhammad Naeem, and Tasawur Abbas (35) s/o Muhammad Iqbal.

The injured including Muhammad Imran (25), Muhammad Kamran (23) and Muhammad Tanweer (15) and were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

Rescue official Mansoor told APP that all those who died or injured were relatives and were going to Shah Jamal to attend a wedding ceremony. The bridegroom was safe as he was travelling by another car.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Marriage Road Car Died Rangpur Mardan Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over viol ..

Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over violation of ECP code of conduct

19 minutes ago
 Russia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraf ..

Russia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly - Moscow

19 seconds ago
 UAE announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries ..

UAE announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

29 minutes ago
 UAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Va ..

UAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Universal Booster Sho ..

20 seconds ago
 Inter-provincial gang of dacoit and burglars buste ..

Inter-provincial gang of dacoit and burglars busted

23 seconds ago
 Coventry's FA Cup winner Sillett dies aged 85

Coventry's FA Cup winner Sillett dies aged 85

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.