Four killed as overloaded boat capsizes in Bajaur dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Atleast four people have died and six were rescued so far when overloaded boat of local tourists capsized at Raghgan dam in Bajaur on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 teams and drivers soon arrived at the site to start rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 said, doctors confirmed four death and six people were under treatment.

Eyewitness said that total 18 people were on boat when it capsized. Rescue operation was still in progress to find other missing people.