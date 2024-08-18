Four killed as passenger bus falls into ditch in Buner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) As many as four people, including women, died on the spot while several were injured when a passenger bus

fell into a ditch in Buner District on Sunday afternoon.

As per details, the accident occurred when the coach driver lost control of the high-speed vehicle due to a road

bump, as a result four passengers lost their lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the coach was carrying passengers including women and children

when it fell.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the THQ Hospital in the district.