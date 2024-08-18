Open Menu

Four Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Ditch In Buner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Four killed as passenger bus falls into ditch in Buner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) As many as four people, including women, died on the spot while several were injured when a passenger bus

fell into a ditch in Buner District on Sunday afternoon.

As per details, the accident occurred when the coach driver lost control of the high-speed vehicle due to a road

bump, as a result four passengers lost their lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the coach was carrying passengers including women and children

when it fell.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the THQ Hospital in the district.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Died Buner SITE Rescue 1122 Women Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

4 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan