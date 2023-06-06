UrduPoint.com

Four Killed As Rival Gangs Exchange Fire Over Old Enmity

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Four persons were killed after rival gangs exchanged fire in Rojhan Mazari tahsil of district Rajanpur on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Four persons were killed after rival gangs exchanged fire in Rojhan Mazari tahsil of district Rajanpur on Tuesday.

DPO Rajanpur Captain (Retired) Dost Muhammad told APP that an exchange of fire took place between Bannu and Dulani gang members adding that both gangs had an old enmity.

Giving details, he said, Bannu gang people were returning from court after trying to secure their bail in a murder case when they came under fire attack from Dulani gang who were chasing them.

Bannu gang people also returned fire, however, Ibraheem Bannu suffered injury and died. Bannu gang, however, kept moving forward, but came under fire attack minutes later near Bandaireen Garh graveyard. An exchange of fire took place again and three more members from Bannu gang including Daad Muhammad Bannu, Tanveer Bannu and Razzaq Bannu were killed, the DPO said.

Police teams have been deployed and pickets set up, DPO said and added that the accused would be arrested soon.

