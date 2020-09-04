Four killed as roof collapsed in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Four members of a family were buried alive and others sustained serious injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in Chakwal on wee hours of Friday.

According to details, four members of the family, including three girls and a boy, were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Chakwal.

Rescue officials informed that the roof of the house caved in after heavy rains lashed the area.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved bodies from the rubble and pulled out two other persons in injured condition, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to a hospital.