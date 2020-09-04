UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed As Roof Collapsed In Chakwal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Four killed as roof collapsed in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Four members of a family were buried alive and others sustained serious injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in Chakwal on wee hours of Friday.

According to details, four members of the family, including three girls and a boy, were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Chakwal.

Rescue officials informed that the roof of the house caved in after heavy rains lashed the area.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved bodies from the rubble and pulled out two other persons in injured condition, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to a hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Chakwal Family From Rains

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 4, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

9 hours ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

9 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

10 hours ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.