Four Killed As Speeding Truck Plunges Into Gorge In Rawlakot

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 09:11 AM

Four killed as speeding truck plunges into Gorge in Rawlakot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as four persons were killed and four others were wounded when a speeding truck fell into a deep ravine in Matyalmira area near Rawalakot on late Wednesday.

According to Rescue teams, the truck skidded off the road while taking a sharp turn and fell into ravine in Matyalmira area, killing four persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

