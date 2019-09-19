Four Killed As Speeding Truck Plunges Into Gorge In Rawlakot
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 09:11 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as four persons were killed and four others were wounded when a speeding truck fell into a deep ravine in Matyalmira area near Rawalakot on late Wednesday.
According to Rescue teams, the truck skidded off the road while taking a sharp turn and fell into ravine in Matyalmira area, killing four persons on the spot.
Police and rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital.