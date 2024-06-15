Open Menu

Four Killed As Truck Hits Rickshaw In Dadu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Four killed as truck hits rickshaw in Dadu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A speeding truck hits a rickshaw killing four persons and nine were injured including children on Saturday.

According to private news channel, the local police said that the road accident took place near Murad Khoso village of Khairpur Nathanshah at Indus Highway.

“The victims of the traffic mishap were returning to home after visiting a shrine,” police officials said.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital whereas the suspect driver managed to flee the spot of the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Road Accident Traffic Khairpur

Recent Stories

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

14 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

14 hours ago
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

14 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

14 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

14 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

15 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

15 hours ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan