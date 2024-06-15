Four killed as truck hits rickshaw in Dadu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A speeding truck hits a rickshaw killing four persons and nine were injured including children on Saturday.

According to private news channel, the local police said that the road accident took place near Murad Khoso village of Khairpur Nathanshah at Indus Highway.

“The victims of the traffic mishap were returning to home after visiting a shrine,” police officials said.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital whereas the suspect driver managed to flee the spot of the incident.