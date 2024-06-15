Four Killed As Truck Hits Rickshaw In Dadu
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A speeding truck hits a rickshaw killing four persons and nine were injured including children on Saturday.
According to private news channel, the local police said that the road accident took place near Murad Khoso village of Khairpur Nathanshah at Indus Highway.
“The victims of the traffic mishap were returning to home after visiting a shrine,” police officials said.
The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital whereas the suspect driver managed to flee the spot of the incident.
Recent Stories
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Qatari Amir11 minutes ago
-
Health Dept. KP changed Board of Governors of various Hospitals11 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada visits residence of Shaheed Asadullah21 minutes ago
-
Man died in bus-bike collision41 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held1 hour ago
-
60-kg adulterated chilies wasted1 hour ago
-
DPO distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officials1 hour ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on going to beach, Section 144 implemented1 hour ago
-
Minister Salik Hussain urges patience, fraternity in Mina2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 305,100 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
AK Radio Mirpur, FM 101.04 resume transmissions from rehabilitated studios14 hours ago
-
CIA team escapes firing by car lifter gang in Wah14 hours ago