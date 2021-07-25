Four killed as van and truck collide in Gujranwala

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and 8 injured when a passenger van and truck collided in Gujranwala Sabzi mandi on Sunday.

Rescue officials said that the accident occurred when the van carrying passengers was in collision with the truck and killed four persons on the spot.

Rescue teams and police arrived on the scene and shifted the victims to nearby hospital.

Rescue officials said women and children were among injured, a private news channel reported.

Investigations regarding the exact cause of the accident were underway, after which legal procedures will take place.