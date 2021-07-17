Four killed as vehicle plunges into ravine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A passenger vehicle plunged into a ravine at Retion area of Upper Chitral district, killing at least four people and injuring 11 others on Saturday.

The vehicle was going to Upper Chitral from Peshawar met an accident after the driver lost control over the steering and fell into a ravine.

Rescue 1122 medical teams arrived at the spot after incident and shifted injured to DHQ hospital Lower Chitral .