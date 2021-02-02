UrduPoint.com
Four Killed As Vehicle Rams Into Pedestrians In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Four killed as vehicle rams into pedestrians in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed after being hit by a speeding land cruiser at the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad on Monday night.

Police have arrested the driver and also impounded the vehicle involved in the accident.

Two persons were also wounded in the accident.

The dead and injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

It is alleged that the husband and son of former female MNA were travelling in the vehicle which was driven by the driver.

Police sources said that three of the deceased were identified as Anis, Farooq and Haider.

Police have lodged the case and further investigation was underway into the matter.

