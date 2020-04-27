UrduPoint.com
Four Killed By Consuming Hand Sanitizer In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

As many as 4 persons were killed after consuming hand sanitizer for the purpose of alcohol in Bhatta Number 1 area here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 4 persons were killed after consuming hand sanitizer for the purpose of alcohol in Bhatta Number 1 area here on Monday.

According to police sources, four persons identified as Haroon Masih, Robin Masih, Shoukat Masih and Rauf Masih had drunk hand sanitizer for the purpose of alcohol and fell unconscious.

They were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where all of them expired.

However, the brother of Shoukat Masih told the police that his brother was a patient of diabetes and had died after the level of diabetes dropped in his body while the heirs of Rauf Masih have submitted that he has died due to cardiac arrest. However, Police were investigating the incident.

