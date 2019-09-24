Four killed, dozens injured in high intensity earthquake jolted AJK, adjoining areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :At least four people were killed and dozens injured in a high intensity earthquake that jolted Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), four persons have lost their lives while several others sustained injuries in a 5.

8 intensity earthquake that had felt in many parts of the country.

Rescue and other related agencies rushed to the areas to shift the dead and injured to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

Many roads, bridges and other infrastructure were also damaged in different parts of the AJK.

Meanwhile, Army teams have rushed to the affected areas for rescuing people to safer places.