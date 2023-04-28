Four killed due to exchange of firing among rival groups in Bara

Four persons were killed and two received critical wounds due to an exchange of firing between two rival groups in the Sarband area of Bara on the outskirts of Peshawar here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Four persons were killed and two received critical wounds due to an exchange of firing between two rival groups in the Sarband area of Bara on the outskirts of Peshawar here on Friday.

According to details, two rival groups came across each other in the Sarband area and started an exchange of firing from both sides.

The intense cross-firing resulted in the killing of four persons, two from both sites while two were injured and were shifted to hospital.

The identity of the deceased is not ascertained yet. Police have reached the site and started an investigation.