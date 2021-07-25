UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, Eight Injured

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Four killed, eight injured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A van-truck collision near here killed four persons, besides leaving eight others injured early Sunday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident occurred near 'sabzi mandi' here in which four persons were killed on the spot while eight others suffered injuries, and four among them were serious.

All the injured and dead were shifted to nearby hospital, said sources.

According to initial reports the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

