Four killed, eight injured as pickup falls into gorge

At least four people including two children were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a passenger pickup van fell into a gorge in Asbanr area here on Wednesday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) ::At least four people including two children were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a passenger pickup van fell into a gorge in Asbanr area here on Wednesday.

Chakdara police said the ill-fated passengers, onboard a pickup van, were on way to the Asbanr area when it fell into a ravine.

Police said the driver was unable to control the vehicle on a sharp turn and it fell into a gorge. Local people and volunteers retrieved the bodies and injured from the broken vehicle and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chakdara.