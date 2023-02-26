Four killed, eight injured in Barkhan explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed and eight others were injured as a result of a powerful explosion in Barkhan area of Balochistan on early Sunday morning.

According to private news channels, Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdul Khosa informed that the blast took place in Rakhni Bazar of Barkhan district of Balochistan which claimed four lives and injured several others.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

According to the deputy commissioner, the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded. Resultantly, several vehicles, motorcycles and shops were damaged.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the blast and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits.

"Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity," he added.