Four killed, eight injured in different incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed and eight injured in different incidents throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during local government elections.

Two persons were killed in Karak and two in Bajaur district during clash between two rival groups, said the spokesman of Rescue 1122.

Two persons were killed and three injured during fire in Faqir Khel polling stations of Takht Nusrati area.

Two persons were killed and four injured in Kamar Sar area Tehsil Mamond of district Bajaur.

Similarly, in Togh Sarai of district Hangu one person got critical injuries during fire outside polling station.

The police also registered the cases and started investigation.