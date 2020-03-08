UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, Eight Injured In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

SWABI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::Four persons killed while eight injured in three separate incidents said police here on Sunday.

Driver of raksha died on the spot when his raksha hit by a speedy bus in Manki area. Four students of seminary became injured in the incident.

The other incident occurred in Lal Beig Dheri area when two cousin 14-year old Wasim and 13-year old Ibrahim came under debris and died on the spot.

Similarly, Sawar Khan son Rahim Dad killed and his wife, two sons and brother injured when roof of his house collapsed in Harif Khan Kale.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Your Thoughts and Comments

