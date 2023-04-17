Four killed, eleven injured in different incidents in Attock

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023

At least four persons were killed and 11 other were injured in in various parts of Attock district on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :At least four persons were killed and 11 other were injured in in various parts of Attock district on Monday.

According to police and rescue sources, a man was killed while six others were injured over old enmity in Landi Sydian village in the limits of New Airport police station.

Zaki Abbas along with his three brothers attacked Naeem Abass to get revenge for his father.

In another incident, the argument over chicken price claimed the life of 25 years old man in the remote village of Chappri Syedian in the Jand tehsil, Attock.

Police sources said that the man identified as Muhammad Qadeer � a daily wager exchanged hot words with poultry shop owner over charging high prices, resultantly the shopkeeper stabbed him to death.

Meanwhile a man was crushed to death while crossing Hakla-DI Khan motorway near Kharappa interchange in the limits of Pindigheb police station.

The police sources said that the man was crossing road when a speedy vehicle knocked him and subsequently many vehicles ran over the body turning it to be beyond recognition. Later it was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Pindigheb.

A man drowned in Ghazi-Barotha water channel in the limits of Hazro Police station. Police and rescue sources said that 22 years old Muhammad Irfan- a resident of village Ghourghusti went to a water channel to beat the heat where he drowned. Later his body was retrieved by local volunteers.

In another incident, Police sources said five persons were injured, two of them critical when two rivals groups attacked each other with weapons and sticks in Attock city over a property dispute.

Respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

