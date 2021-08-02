UrduPoint.com

Four Killed, Five Injured In Building Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:20 PM

Four killed, five injured in building collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Four persons including three women and a child were killed, while five others suffered injuries in a building collapse incident here late Sunday night.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson on Monday, nine persons were trapped under the debris when a triple storey under-construction building in chak no 7-JB, Sargodha road collapsed at night.

Consequently,four persons--Shumaila (28) wife of Shafaqat, Um-e-Habiba (7) d/o Yasin,Ayesha (24) wife of Yasin, Zamir s/o Shafaqat were killed while Yasin (25) s/o Shaukat, Shehzad (30) s/o Abdullah, Zubair (10) s/o Shafqat, Zunair (7) s/o Shafqat and Zunaira (10) d/o Shafqat suffered injuries.

Three children were provided first aid on the spot, while two severely injured person were shifted to Allied hospital,said Rescue-1122.

Related Topics

Injured Road Wife Sargodha Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive begins in different districts tod ..

Anti-polio drive begins in different districts today

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 4, 858 new cases of Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 4, 858 new cases of Coronavirus

20 minutes ago
 NCOC will discuss surge in Coronavirus surge in th ..

NCOC will discuss surge in Coronavirus surge in the country

33 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to hold ceremonies from Aug 1 to ..

Islamabad police to hold ceremonies from Aug 1 to remember its martyrs

40 minutes ago
 Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public ..

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

40 minutes ago
 Huawei Organized Pakistan First Power Sector ICT S ..

Huawei Organized Pakistan First Power Sector ICT Summit to digitalize Energy Sec ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.