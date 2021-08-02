Four killed, five injured in building collapse incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Four persons including three women and a child were killed, while five others suffered injuries in a building collapse incident here late Sunday night.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson on Monday, nine persons were trapped under the debris when a triple storey under-construction building in chak no 7-JB, Sargodha road collapsed at night.

Consequently,four persons--Shumaila (28) wife of Shafaqat, Um-e-Habiba (7) d/o Yasin,Ayesha (24) wife of Yasin, Zamir s/o Shafaqat were killed while Yasin (25) s/o Shaukat, Shehzad (30) s/o Abdullah, Zubair (10) s/o Shafqat, Zunair (7) s/o Shafqat and Zunaira (10) d/o Shafqat suffered injuries.

Three children were provided first aid on the spot, while two severely injured person were shifted to Allied hospital,said Rescue-1122.