Four killed, five injured in CNG station blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least four persons died while five others sustained injuries in blast at a CNG station in North Nazimabad area of the megalopolis on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the blast killed four and injured five including a woman who have been shifted to hospital.

Bomb disposal squad has been called to further determine the cause of blast, said police officials.