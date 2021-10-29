Four Killed, Five Injured In CNG Station Blast
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least four persons died while five others sustained injuries in blast at a CNG station in North Nazimabad area of the megalopolis on Friday.
According to rescue sources, the blast killed four and injured five including a woman who have been shifted to hospital.
Bomb disposal squad has been called to further determine the cause of blast, said police officials.