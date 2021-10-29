UrduPoint.com

Four Killed, Five Injured In CNG Station Blast

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:57 PM

Four killed, five injured in CNG station blast

At least four persons died while five others sustained injuries in blast at a CNG station in North Nazimabad area of the megalopolis on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least four persons died while five others sustained injuries in blast at a CNG station in North Nazimabad area of the megalopolis on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the blast killed four and injured five including a woman who have been shifted to hospital.

Bomb disposal squad has been called to further determine the cause of blast, said police officials.

Related Topics

Injured CNG Police Died North Nazimabad Women

Recent Stories

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

4 minutes ago
 UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve q ..

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve quality of life

34 minutes ago
 Russia's UN Envoy Calls Launch of Cybersecurity Di ..

Russia's UN Envoy Calls Launch of Cybersecurity Dialogue With US a 'Big Thing'

4 minutes ago
 US Attorney Dismisses Remaining Count of Russia Na ..

US Attorney Dismisses Remaining Count of Russia National Tinkov's Indictment

4 minutes ago
 Russia's September Covid deaths well above govt es ..

Russia's September Covid deaths well above govt estimate

4 minutes ago
 Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorn ..

Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorney General Using Post for Poli ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.