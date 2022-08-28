UrduPoint.com

Four Killed, Five Injured In Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Four killed, five injured in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people were killed while five others sustained injuries in different incidents in the city during the past 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Sunday that a rashly driven car hit the motorcycle near Gattwala on Expressway killing motorcyclist Shafiq, 48, of chak 193-RB Shareen Wala on-the-spot whereas the body of an unidentified man was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Sammundri road.

Similarly, 24-year-old Amir Masih, resident of Rasool Park committed suicide by cutting main blood vessel on his forearm over a domestic dispute whereas 18-year-old Samar (helper) was killed near Munda Pind Borey Wala road after falling down from truck.

Meanwhile, two rival groups indulged in blunt firing in chak 267-RB Jalandar Araiyan Dijkot and caused serious injuries to five people including Mehran Amjad, 25, Abdullah Anwar 17, Bilal Amjad, 22, Zahid, 38, and Zahid Saleem, 18. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital where their condition was stated out of danger.

Related Topics

Firing Road Car Suicide Man Rescue 1122 Sunday From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

13 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

22 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

21 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

21 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.