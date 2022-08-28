Four killed, five injured in different incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people were killed while five others sustained injuries in different incidents in the city during the past 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Sunday that a rashly driven car hit the motorcycle near Gattwala on Expressway killing motorcyclist Shafiq, 48, of chak 193-RB Shareen Wala on-the-spot whereas the body of an unidentified man was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Sammundri road.

Similarly, 24-year-old Amir Masih, resident of Rasool Park committed suicide by cutting main blood vessel on his forearm over a domestic dispute whereas 18-year-old Samar (helper) was killed near Munda Pind Borey Wala road after falling down from truck.

Meanwhile, two rival groups indulged in blunt firing in chak 267-RB Jalandar Araiyan Dijkot and caused serious injuries to five people including Mehran Amjad, 25, Abdullah Anwar 17, Bilal Amjad, 22, Zahid, 38, and Zahid Saleem, 18. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital where their condition was stated out of danger.