Four Killed, Five Injured In Indus Highway Crash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) At least four people, including a child, were killed when a speeding trailer collided with a rickshaw on the Indus Highway near Malir on Wednesday.
According to a private news channel and police, five others, including three women, sustained injuries in the accident.
The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors said the condition of three injured was critical.
Police said further investigation into the incident is under way.
