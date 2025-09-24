Open Menu

Four Killed, Five Injured In Indus Highway Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) At least four people, including a child, were killed when a speeding trailer collided with a rickshaw on the Indus Highway near Malir on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel and police, five others, including three women, sustained injuries in the accident.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors said the condition of three injured was critical.

Police said further investigation into the incident is under way.

