Four killed, five injured in Kalat blast

KALAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a roadside blast that took place near Kalat area of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Levies sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, four persons including women and children died after a bomb blast alongside the road near Kalat area of Balochistan.

The five other persons were also injured in the same incident.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. The police have cordoned off the area and started search operation.