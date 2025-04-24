Four Killed, Five Injured In Kalat Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM
KALAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a roadside blast that took place near Kalat area of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Levies sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, four persons including women and children died after a bomb blast alongside the road near Kalat area of Balochistan.
The five other persons were also injured in the same incident.
Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. The police have cordoned off the area and started search operation.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Effective measures underway to address public grievances: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Muqam reaffirms country's commitment to Kashmir's right to self-determination, praises Nawaz Sharif' ..3 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured in Kalat blast3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to brave officers during Ghazis Week3 minutes ago
-
WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing in DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
New wheat procurement policy explained to stakeholders in Jhang3 minutes ago
-
Senate body receives briefing on private medical colleges' fee13 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds special briefing for officials23 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi held important meetings during visit to Shanghai China23 minutes ago
-
NPC announces Eid-ul-Azha family festival23 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 9 witnesses in May-9 violence cases23 minutes ago
-
Ahsan inaugurates int'l Seerah Studies Centre at IIUI23 minutes ago