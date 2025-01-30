Open Menu

Four Killed, Five Injured In Larkana Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM

Four killed, five injured in Larkana road accident

At least four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Larkana area

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) At least four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Larkana area,

tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a tractor-trolley carrying wedding party people while crossing the Larkana area turned turtle due

to over speeding.

As a result, four died on the spot while five others sustained injuries.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Investigations are underway.

