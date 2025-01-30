Four Killed, Five Injured In Larkana Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) At least four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Larkana area,
tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a tractor-trolley carrying wedding party people while crossing the Larkana area turned turtle due
to over speeding.
As a result, four died on the spot while five others sustained injuries.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Investigations are underway.
