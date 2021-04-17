UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Four killed, five injured in road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Four people were killed while five others injured when a speedy vehicle hit another vehicle from back side near Gulyana Morr in Gujar Khan, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy land cruiser hit FX car from back side near Jinnah Hospital at Gulyana Morr in Gujjar Khan. Resultantly, four people were killed and five others injured.

However, the driver of land cruiser managed to escape from the scene.

Those who were injured identified as Shaheen (30), Ali Raza (3), Kamran (35), Emaan Fatima (6) and Dua Jaan (8) and those who were died identified as Nasreen (25), Mahnoor Fatima (10), Nazir Ahmed (37) and Hasba Noor (7) and taken to nearby hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and raids are being conducted to arrest the driver of the vehicle, an official told APP.

More Stories From Pakistan

