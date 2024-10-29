Four Killed, Five Injured Near Sibi Traffic Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Sibi road, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, a rashly-driven van hit a truck coming from opposite direction, resulted in killing of four persons on the spot.
The five other persons were also injured in the same incident.
Rescue and Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Sibi district headquarter hospital.
Police are investigating the matter.
