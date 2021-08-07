UrduPoint.com

Four Killed, Four Injured In Bus-Hiace Collision At Chak Beli Khan Road

At least four passengers including two women were killed and four women injured when an over speeding Hiace collided with a stationary truck near Bagga Sheikhan stop, Chak Beli Khan Road here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :At least four passengers including two women were killed and four women injured when an over speeding Hiace collided with a stationary truck near Bagga Sheikhan stop, Chak Beli Khan Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, on receiving the information, Rescue-1122 ambulances were rushed to the spot to rescue the injured persons.

He informed that Rizwan s/o Sadiq, 34 years old r/o Chak Beli village, Nazrana daughter of Rehmat, 28 years, r/o Dhoke Syedan, Rwp, Naila w/o Sami Iqbal, 30 years, r/o Police Colony Rawat and Hadi s/o Sami Iqbal, four years lost their lives while four others including Qurat ul Ain d/o Muhammad Aslam, 28 years, r/o Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Rawalpindi, Uqba Qadeer w/o Mudassir, 32 years, r/o Officers Colony, Masrial Road, Rwp and Tahira Batool d/o Muhammad Azad, 37 years, r/o Ameen Plaza, Dhamyal, Chakri Road Rwp suffered injuries.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital, he informed.

