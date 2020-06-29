UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, Four Injured In Chotian Nala Landsliding

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

Four killed, four injured in Chotian Nala landsliding

At least four people were killed and four others sustained injuries in Chotian Nala landsliding incident, Rescue sources reported on Monday

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed and four others sustained injuries in Chotian Nala landsliding incident, Rescue sources reported on Monday. According to details, landsliding that hit the area of Chotian Nala of Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, has been killed two children and a woman besides a man.

The helicopter team started rescue operation to shift the dead and the injured to nearby hospital for necessary procedures. Rescue operation is continuing till the filling of this report.

The dead and the injured were hailing from Diamer district of G-B, rescue sources added.

