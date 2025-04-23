Open Menu

Four Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident On Makran Coastal Highway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) At least four people were killed and four others injured in a road accident on the Makran Coastal Highway near Quetta on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the accident occurred when a car collided with a truck.

Rescue teams reached the spot quickly after receiving the report. The injured and the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Officials confirmed that the victims were from Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and Panjgore.

