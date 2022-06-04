Four killed in a forest fire Chaksar area, Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as four people including three female were burnt to death while battling the violent fire at a mountain forest in Chaksar area, Swat.

The official of fire extinguishing department and others department concerns were rush to the site to rescue the people and also started operation to beat out the fire.

The fire is spreading fast to other areas of the forest whereas locals are trying unsuccessfully to put out the blaze,a private tv channel reported.