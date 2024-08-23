Four Killed In A Road Accident Near Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) At least four people, including a woman, were killed in a truck-car collision on the M5 Motorway in Pano Aqil area, Sukkur district, on Friday.
According to rescue officials, a car was going from Sukkur to Multan when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite side.
Soon after the incident was reported, the rescue teams reached the site and shifted bodies and injured people to the Taluka headquarters hospital for medico-legal proceedings.
It is to be mentioned here that at least eight people have been killed and ten others have received injuries as a result of the collision between a passenger bus and trailer truck on the Sukkur-Multan motorway this week.
