Four killed in accidents

Okara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :As many as four persons, including a woman and her infant boy, were killed in separate road accidents in the district,informed police on Sunday.

A resident of Depalpur, Kunan Khan was riding a bike alongwith his family towards Pattoki when he was hit by a speeding tractor trolley on the national highway,near Jorian pull. His wife Naseem bibi and two month old son Hamza Ali died on the spot while Kunan Khan sustained injuries and all three were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Another accident occurred near Jurian pull on the highway when a car was hit by a tractor trolley killing Adnan on the spot while his brother Ubaidullah suffered in juries.

In another incident,which also occurred in the same area, a middle aged man yet to be identified was trying to cross a road when he was hit to death by a long vehicle.

Area police and Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and the deceased to nearby hospital and started investigation.