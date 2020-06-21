UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed In Accidents

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Four killed in accidents

Okara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :As many as four persons, including a woman and her infant boy, were killed in separate road accidents in the district,informed police on Sunday.

A resident of Depalpur, Kunan Khan was riding a bike alongwith his family towards Pattoki when he was hit by a speeding tractor trolley on the national highway,near Jorian pull. His wife Naseem bibi and two month old son Hamza Ali died on the spot while Kunan Khan sustained injuries and all three were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Another accident occurred near Jurian pull on the highway when a car was hit by a tractor trolley killing Adnan on the spot while his brother Ubaidullah suffered in juries.

In another incident,which also occurred in the same area, a middle aged man yet to be identified was trying to cross a road when he was hit to death by a long vehicle.

Area police and Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and the deceased to nearby hospital and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Vehicle Car Died Wife Man Same Pattoki Depalpur Rescue 1122 Women Sunday Family All

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament for Child discusses holding fourth ..

2 minutes ago

Need to focus on cybersecurity, adopt AI to protec ..

17 minutes ago

DHA begins accepting applications for six medical ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality completes &#039;Road Networ ..

47 minutes ago

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

2 hours ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.