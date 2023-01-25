UrduPoint.com

Four Killed In Badaber Groups' Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed and two including a child were injured when two rival groups resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other in Sheikh Muhammadi Adda in the vicinity of Badaber police station on Wednesday.

Police said a monetary dispute led to firing between the two groups that resulted in deaths of four people and injuries to two others.

Those killed were identified as Kifayat, son of Saleem and Sahib, son of Khan Zada from the one group while from the other group, Tehseen Ullah, son of Yameen and Noor Zada, son of Nawab Khan were killed. Two pedestrians including a 12-year-old child also sustained bullet injuries in the firing.

Soon after receiving information, the area police reached the crime scene and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital. Police also collected evidence from the site of the incident and started a search operation to nab the involved accused.

