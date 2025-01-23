Four killed in bus-motorcycle collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Four members of a family, including a husband, wife and two children, lost their lives in a bus-motorcycle collision near 28 Ada in Khanewal on Thursday.

According to the private news channel and police, the accident occurred due to the speeding bus.

The bus driver fled the scene following the incident.

One person was injured and has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.