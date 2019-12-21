UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Bus, Tractor Trolley Collision Near Hafizabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:12 PM

At least four people were killed and 15 other sustained injuries when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in Chak Chatha area near Hafizabad in the wee hours of Saturday.The

HAFIZABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) At least four people were killed and 15 other sustained injuries when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in Chak Chatha area near Hafizabad in the wee hours of Saturday.

The ill-fated bus was carrying wedding guests from Jokhiyan to Multan when it collided with the tractor trolley, killing four persons on the spot in injuring 15 others.Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

