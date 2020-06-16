UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Car-trolley Collision Near Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:55 PM

Four killed in Car-trolley collision near Sargodha

At least four people were killed and three others were wounded in a road accident in Sargodha city on Tuesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed and three others were wounded in a road accident in Sargodha city on Tuesday afternoon.

According to local police the over-speeding car hit a tractor trolley coming from opposite direction and claimed four lives on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

