Four Killed In Cylinder Blast At Narowal Restaurant

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Four killed in cylinder blast at Narowal restaurant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Four persons on Friday were killed in cylinder blast at a Narowal restaurant.

According to a private tv channel, the rescue teams had recovered the dead bodies from the restaurant.

The officials said that the rescue operation was continued as several people were inside the restaurant.

The police team reached on the spot and started investigations.

