Four killed in Dera Bugti shootout

DERA BUGTI, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Four people including a woman, a child and an attacker were killed in a shootout inside a house in Dera Bugti on Saturday Morning, a private tv channel reported.

Unidentified gunmen attacked a house in Shahi Pat area of Dera Bugti and shot dead three inhabitants including a woman and a child.

The other members of the family managed to retaliate in which a gunman was also killed.

Law-enforcement personnel shifted the bodies to a local hospital. They also cordoned off the whole area to hunt down the attackers.