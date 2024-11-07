Open Menu

Four Killed In Dera Ghazi Khan Horror Road Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A tragic accident occurred in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday morning, resulting in the loss of four lives, including a private school teacher and injuring nine others where devastating collision involved an over-speeding truck and a passenger

van.

According to Rescue sources said that in Dera Ghazi Khan's Tumi Mor area, a tragic collision between a truck and passenger van resulted in four instant fatalities, including teachers from Sakhi Sarwar Private School, who were among the van's passengers, private news channel reported.

Following the devastating collision at Tumi Mor in Dera Ghazi Khan, rescue officials quickly sprang into action, shifting the injured passengers to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, where medical staff are providing urgent care and treatment.

