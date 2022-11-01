Four killed in DI Khan road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :At least four people including a woman and child were killed and eight others injured when a car and mini truck collided on Tank Road in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the incident occurred near the Chehkan area on Tank Road, DI Khan where a car collided head-on with a mini truck while overtaking another vehicle.

As a result of the severe collision four people onboard the car including a child and a woman were killed on the scene. Eight laborers traveling in the truck also sustained injuries in the mishap.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.