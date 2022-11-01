UrduPoint.com

Four Killed In DI Khan Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Four killed in DI Khan road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :At least four people including a woman and child were killed and eight others injured when a car and mini truck collided on Tank Road in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the incident occurred near the Chehkan area on Tank Road, DI Khan where a car collided head-on with a mini truck while overtaking another vehicle.

As a result of the severe collision four people onboard the car including a child and a woman were killed on the scene. Eight laborers traveling in the truck also sustained injuries in the mishap.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Road Vehicle Car Dera Ismail Khan Tank Rescue 1122 Women Mini

Recent Stories

PTI’s long march receives lukewarm response from ..

PTI’s long march receives lukewarm response from public: Marriyum Aurangzeb

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

2 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

11 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.