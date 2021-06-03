UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Different Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Four killed in different accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Four people, including a woman, were killed in different accidents on Thursday.

According to the police, a speeding bus hit and killed a motorcyclist near GTS Chowk, who could not be identified.

In the second accident, Muhammad Anwar with his wife Azra Perveen was travelling on a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor trolley hit it near Klash Park. As a result, Azra died on the spot while Anwar was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Separately, a motorcycle skidded off the road and Abid Shamsher received injuries. He was shifted to theAllied hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, peddler Imran was hit to death by a speeding vehicle near Chak No 411-JB.

More Stories From Pakistan

