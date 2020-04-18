Four Killed in different accidents in Sukkur

Four people were killed in different road accidents in Ghotki and Qambar Shahdadkot on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Four people were killed in different road accidents in Ghotki and Qambar Shahdadkot on Saturday.

According to local police, two people identified as Mahboob Denari and Khalid Gopang were killed while Zahid Gopang was injured when two motorcycles they were riding on collided near the Sajawal Road.

Another collision between a truck and a van in Ghotki left two people, including the van driver Kashif, son of Asif Pathan, resident of Subzi Mandi, Karachi, and truck driver Muhammad Javed dead.

Three including Zubair, Kabil and Mazhar were also injured in the accident.