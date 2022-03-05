UrduPoint.com

Four Killed In Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 09:40 PM

As many as 4 persons were killed in different incident in and around Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 4 persons were killed in different incident in and around Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speedy tractor-trolley hit a motorcyclist Syed Tariq Shah (27) resident of Chak No.66-JB and killed him on the spot near Sadhar Bypass to Sabzi Mandi Road.

In other incident Muhammad Shafiq (40) resident of Baowala Jhang Road was killed when trigger of his gung was pushed.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Nadeem (59) resident of Chak No.89-GB was killed when a speedy mini-loader hit his motorcycle near Rachna Town on Sitiana Road.

In another accident, a speedy mini-loader hit a motorcycle and killed the motorcyclist Muzammal Hussain (35) resident of Chak No.2-RB on the spot near 204 Chak Bridge at Canal Road.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation after dispatching them to mortuary for postmortem.

