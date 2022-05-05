Four killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Four people, including a girl, were killed in different incidents here on Thursday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said unknown assailants shot dead a 45-year-old, Mian Iftikhar, in Chak No 108-GB Sain Di Khohi.

Meanwhile, a speeding motorcycle hit and killed a pedestrian, Shahid Ali, 25, of Chak No72-GB on Sitiana Road while an unidentified motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a bus near Grid Station Stop Sammundri Road.

Separately, a speeding motorcycle collided with a buffalo near Chak No 408-GB and Sania, 5,a daughter of Iqbal died on the spot while Iqbal also received serious injuries.