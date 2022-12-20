Four killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Four people were killed while several sustained injuries in different incidents near here on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding motorcycle collided with a parked truck near al-Shifa Hospital on Jaranwala Road. As a result, motorcyclist Aqeel of Islampura Jaranwala died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a speeding van overturned on Jaranwala-Syedwala Road near Ali Judgewala Bungalow. Resultantly, Bilal, 20, of Jaranwala died on the spot whereas Umar Hayat, Kishwar Hayat , Saad Ullah , Javaid , Abid Ali , Shoaib Bashir , Rabia and Ifraheem recieved injuries.

In another accident, a motorcyclist, Abdur Rauf of Umar Garden, was killed when a speeding van hit it near Roshanwala Bypass on Sammundri Road.

Separately, Mehboob Ali, 26, Muhammad Amir, 25, Salman, 22 and Faizan, 21, received injuries due to gas leakage in a room near Jamia Imdadia Choti Nehar Jaranwala who were shifted to a local hospital.

The body of a 60-year-old unidentified man was found from Sargodha Road near General BusStand.