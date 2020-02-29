Four killed in different incidents in swabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four persons were killed and three injured in different incidents said police here on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) : Four persons were killed and three injured in different incidents said police here on Saturday.

The Yar Hussain police recovered the bodies of Asad and his eight years old daughter residents of Dagai from a car in Baghe Haram Sadar area killed by unknown people.

Similarly, a traffic incident occurred near Swabi Interchange and as a result a retired Sobedar Major of Pakistan Army Farman Ali residents of Maneri died and three injured.

In third incident, father Abdul Latif resident of Swabi killed his son Saboor Khan student of Computer Science in University of Swabi over petty dispute.

The police registered the cases and started investigation.